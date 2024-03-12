RUTUAL MURDER : I'M BEING PERSECUTED FOR BEING A CHRISTIAN

A BUSINESSMAN, whose name was sucked into a plot to kill a seven-year-old Grade One pupil and use his head for ritual purposes, turned to Facebook yesterday to dismiss the claims and, in a bizarre twist, says he is being persecuted for believing in Jesus Christ.
John Madondo, a prominent businessman in Rusape, was
implicated in the murder plot, for ritual purposes, which saw Tatenda
Mudziwedare (20), being sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the
plot.
Mudziwedare was convicted of the crime after he pleaded
guilty to attacking the schoolboy and almost strangling him only for him to be
disturbed by some villagers who were passing by the crime scene.
Mudziwedare, who was not represented, appeared before
Rusape regional magistrate, Francis Mapfumo.
He pleaded guilty to violating Section 187 as read with
Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which criminalises
attempts to kill a person.
“On February 28, 2024, and at Sherenje Business Centre,
Headlands, he (Tatenda Mudziwedare) attempted to cause the death of Alvin
Kambadza by squeezing his neck with both hands after having been instructed by
a businessman, John Madondo, to bring a human head for rituals,” read the
charge sheet.
Prosecutor Tawanda Munjanja said: “The complainant is a
Grade One learner.
“On February 28, 2024 and at around 7am, Mudziwedare was at
Sherenje Business Centre when he saw the complainant and other learners going
to Sherenje Primary School.
“Mudziwedare chased the learners and managed to grab the
complainant. He squeezed the complainant on the neck using both hands.
“The accused person saw some local villagers and let go of
the complainant. The matter came to light when the complainant reported what
happened to his mother.”
Mudziwedare was sentenced to seven years in prison of which
three years were suspended and he will serve an effective four years.
He implicated Madondo, claiming he was the one who ordered
him to bring him a human head.
Madondo, who has been in South Africa, pleaded his
innocence on Facebook.
“I have no warrant of arrest and neither have the police
contacted me,” he said.
“This is what happens when you’re persecuted for believing
in Jesus Christ and trying to make an honest living through business.
“I don’t know anything, they are just rumours that I am
also hearing and seeing on social media and so there are just some things I
can’t speak on because I honestly have no idea of what is really going on.
“I was told about the issue by a pastor on WhatsApp who
informed me that the police had come to my shop looking for me.” H Metro
