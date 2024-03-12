KOMBI DRIVER RAPES COP

A KOMBI driver has been arrested for raping a police officer.

A memo from Nembudziya Police Station confirmed the attack.

“On February 13, at around 1am, Tichaona Chariwa, 37, who is a kombi driver, attempted to rape a female constable, 36.

“On the day in question, Tichaona met with the complainant at Mtora Business Centre where she asked him to pick her up at her homestead so he could ferry her to Kadoma with his kombi.

“At around 1am, he drove his kombi to the complainant’s homestead and, when he arrived, she had not finished packing her bags and she asked him to wait outside.

“He later entered her room, proceeded to where she was standing and grabbed her from the back.”

Allegations are that the police officer pushed him before hitting him with an elbow.

It is alleged he went outside for a while but came back and forced his way back into the complainant’s house.

He grabbed her forcefully and pushed her onto the bed.

He tried to rape her but the complainant fought back.

He overpowered her and raped her.

The following day the complainant told her workmate of what had happened and filed a report with the police. H Metro