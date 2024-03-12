MY WIFE HAS 15 BOYFRIENDS

A MARRIAGE of over 17 years has collapsed after a man found out that his wife was dating over 15 boyfriends.

The husband took his wife’s mobile phone and went through the WhatsApp chats where he found some nude pictures and explicit chats.

The wife, Letwina Mateke, later blocked the sim card but the husband remained with the phone and the boyfriends are still sending nudes, among other chats.

H-Metro has chats between the wife and other boyfriends.

From the chats, some of the boyfriends stay in Budiriro, Epworth, among other areas.

Letwina was not reachable while some boyfriends said they didn’t know she was married since she used a singles’ WhatsApp group to court partners.

Three days ago, the husband took his wife’s phone and all hell broke loose.

The husband, who refused to be identified, has so far managed to talk to over four boyfriends and has also met some physically.

“Ndaka chekwa nebanga nemufana wemukadzi mushure mekubata mukadzi nezvikomba,” he said.

“I even called where she works and I sent some messages to her boyfriends in their workplace group.

“To my surprise, her boss even told me that they would get her better men.

“She was advertised as a single woman in the group. Dai ndisina kubata phone, ndisina chandisiri kuziva.

“The boyfriends are still sending nudes on the phone.”

He added: “My wife’s sister stabbed me on my hand and they opened a docket for domestic violence and the matter is still pending at Kuwadzana Police Station.

“The docket is still at the police station.

“Everything changed when she started working last November and I trusted her since I met her when she was in Form Four.”

One of the boyfriends told H-Metro:

“When the husband approached me I told him that he should remove his wife from the singles group because I thought she was single.”

Another boyfriend said: “I didn’t even know that she was married, taingotiwo she is single.”

In some of the chats, the woman was negotiating with her lovers for a meeting in town and Epworth.

In some other chats, she was being thanked for having some good quality time with them. H Metro