NO MORE NEW MINING PROSPECTIVE ORDERS : GOVT

The government has stopped provincial mining directors in Zimbabwe from granting new or renewing Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPOs) until further notice.

EPOs grant investors the right to prospect (search) for new mineral deposits in specific geographic locations of the country to promote the discovery of fresh deposits for the opening of new mines and expansion of existing operations

According to the government, this directive will apply to EPOs given in 2021 that expired this year, as well as any other EPOs that are presently valid and about to expire.

In 2021, 25 EPOs were awarded throughout the country, granting mining companies the ability to prospect for minerals for the next three years.

Each of those EPOs covered 65 000 hectares.

The Mining Affairs Board issues EPOs, which provide holders exclusive rights to prospect for minerals.

In a recent internal circular to all provincial mining directors in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Midlands, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Pfungwa Kunaka stated that no new EPOs would be issued.

“You must by now be aware that the current set of EPOs that were issued on March 12, 2021 are due to expire on March 11, 2024 at 00.00 hours,” said Kunaka, who is also the Chairman of the Mining Affairs Board.

“By copy of this internal circular you are hereby instructed not to accept any applications for registration of mining titles on the concerned areas in your respective provinces until such time you are advised otherwise through official communication from my office.”

The permanent secretary said this directive also applies to all EPOs that are currently active on expiry.

The circular was copied to the Minister of Mines and Mining Development – Soda Zhemu; Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development – Dr Engineer Polite Kambaruma; Chief Director -Technical Services Engineer Charles Tawha and Director Geological Survey Forbes Mugumbate. CITE