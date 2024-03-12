BOARD THREATENS FORMER ZBC BOSS

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board of directors has threatened to take legal action against former chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru if she does not formally file a complaint in the courts of law.
This comes on the back of persistent social media posts by
Ms Chikunguru following her resignation from the State broadcaster on March 1,
in which she is accusing the board of breaching her contract among other
issues.
In a statement yesterday, the ZBC board gave Ms Chikunguru
48 hours to execute her threats of seeking legal justice, failure of which, it
would seek a High Court decree for perpetual silence.
“The board advises Ms Chikunguru to pursue her claims, if
any, through the due process of the law and notes her continued suggestion that
her lawyers have been briefed.
“The board publicly states that there is no substance in
the allegations against the board and the corporation. To this end, the board
invites her to execute her threats of resort to law against the corporation
within the next 48 hours.
“In the event that she does not do so, the board reserves
the right to approach the High Court for a decree of perpetual silence calling
upon her to bring the threatened legal action or forever keep her peace.
“This decision is necessary to protect the continuing harm
to the corporation’s interests and those of its stakeholders,” the board said.
Ms Chikunguru was suspended on February 28 to pave way for
investigations into allegations that were levelled against her. However, she
resigned before the commencement of the investigation, which the board has
maintained would have been independent and impartial.
However, Ms Chikunguru has made allegations on social media
suggesting that the charges were trumped up in pursuit of a personal and
politicised agenda by certain named individuals. Herald
