NO FOOD AID FOR OPPOSITION SUPPORTERS : ZANU PF CHAIR

ZANU PF chairperson for Midlands Province Edson Chiherenge has told a party meeting that all those who are not members of Zanu PF will not get food aid during this year’s debilitating drought.

Chiherenge was speaking at Rugare Shopping Centre in Torwood on Saturday afternoon where Zanu PF launched a campaign for its party candidate in the Ward 3 by-elections.

He said Government has a lot of food aid available but it is only Zanu PF supporters who are going to get it. The meeting was also attended by President Mnangagwa’s son David Kudakwashe who is the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion.

The by-elections follow the death of Torwood Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva

who was a member of the opposition CCC.

“When you come to Zanu PF meetings please don’t bring your stress. However, when it comes to this year’s drought we have enough food for everyone excluding those who are not members of the party,” said Chiherenge.

ZANU PF candidate Christine Sigauke will face two independent candidates Tinei Siziba who is said to be aligned to Nelson Chamisa and Rangarirai Sibanda.

Mnangagwa pledged to support a youth tournament with US$1 000 for men, US$600 for women, trophies and 10 balls for men and 10 for women. Masvingo Mirror