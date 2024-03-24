MOTORIST BITES COP'S FINGER

A police officer in Harare was allegedly bitten on the finger by a man who was resisting arrest over a traffic offence.

Godknows Chingwaru (24) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday facing assault charges.

Chingwaru is accused of assaulting Constable Mathew Pauta, who is stationed at ZRP Chinamhora, on March 18 at the 32 kilometre peg along Harare-Makumbe road.

Chingwaru denied resisting arrest in court.

He told the magistrate that he acted out of self-defence and argued the police officer was choking him.

"I was assaulted by the police when I was arrested,” Chingwaru said

“I only bit the police officer's finger because he was choking me and putting his fingers in my nose.

“So I took the opportunity to bite his finger so that he would let me go.

“I deny assaulting the officer or resisting arrest.”

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application. Standard