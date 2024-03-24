COP KIDNAPS, RAPES PUPIL

A 36-year-old police constable based at Mary Mount police station in Rushinga appeared before Bindura magistrates’ court on Friday facing rape charges. Edward Katsvairo representing the National Prosecution Authority said the officer last year met the Mary Mount High School pupil on board a Dzimbabwe bus on her way to school.

Initially, the girl had boarded an unnamed bus to school but it developed a fault near Matope Business Centre.

Since it was late the student decided to hitch hike and boarded a Dzimbabwe bus. On the bus she sat next to Constable Tarisai Madondo while chewing alcohol infused jelly sweets and Madondo saw her.

He allegedly threatened to report her to school authorities and she begged for forgiveness.

They arrived at Mary Mount Business Centre around 7pm and as they disembarked from the bus, Madondo asked the juvenile to follow him to the charge office so he could record her statement and she complied.

On arrival at the charge office, Madondo proceeded into another office leaving the juvenile behind and came back a few minutes later, now in civilian attire.

He again left the juvenile in the charge office for about 30 minutes and came back holding beer which he tried to give to the juvenile but she refused.

According to State, he again left the charge office and came back holding a cup with some liquid and gave it again to the juvenile purporting it was water.

The juvenile accepted but as she drank she felt a sour taste and again gave him back his cup.

Madondo then gave the juvenile his mobile phone and asked her to call her parents informing them that she had arrived at school safely. She complied.

After the student made the call Madondo allegedly took the juvenile into his room and undressed her before raping her once while putting on a condom.

The two slept after the act, the officer in his room and the juvenile on a bench in the charge office.

The following morning on September 27 around 5am, the juvenile fled and made her way to school.

On arrival at school, she met the school matron who asked her why she was arriving at school at such a time.

Later during the day, the girl then visited the mission priest and informed him of her ordeal.

The school priest immediately called the girls parents informing them about the issue.

He also called Mary Mount ZRP Officer-in-Charge informing him of the allegations against one of his constables.

Since the girl did not know her abuser s name, the Officer-in-Charge invited the juvenile to the station and called for a parade so that she could identify her abusers which she did.

The accused was remanded in custody to Thursday.