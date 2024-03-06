MY KIDS GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE, SAYS MOTHER

THE woman who was saved by her brave two young kids after they fought off a crocodile in Mhondoro has hailed her kids as heroes who gave her a second chance in life.

Blantinna Magaya was seconds away from being dragged under the water when her two children, Luckmore and his sister Peace, plunged into the river and fought back to save her life.

The two kids are aged just 12 and 10.

On Saturday, President Mnangagwa honoured the two courageous children at State House.

He offered to cover their educational expenses, up to university level, and gave them US$5 000 cash each.

Blantinna said she was grateful to President Mnangagwa for honouring her family.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my children for giving me a second chance at life,” she said.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa and Honorable Sakupwanya for everything that they have done for my children and I.

“Words alone are not enough but I am really grateful for everything that has been done to my family.”

She recalled the incident.

“I don’t remember anything that happened when these children woke me up, all I remember is seeing them on top of me when I was about to be dragged into the river for the third time by the crocodile.

“During that moment the crocodile was clinging onto one of my hands and I instructed them to hit it in the mouth.

“I don’t even know how I managed to hold the crocodile’s mouth.

“So, when they were hitting the crocodile’s mouth, they were also breaking my leg and when I felt the crocodile letting me go, I told them to stop so that they could pull me out of the water.

“Everything else that happened I have no idea. All I remember is that I was drowning in water and I think when we get to the village they will explain to me what really happened.” H Metro