EX FOOTIE STAR TURNED PRISON GUARD ATTACKED BY ROBBERS

A FORMER football star, Elton Chimedza, who now works as a Correctional Officer, is nursing injuries sustained in an attack by robbers in Mabvuku.

The 42 year-old officer, who is stationed at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, was hit once on the forehead and once on the right jaw, with the attacker using an iron rod.

Chimedza, who played for CAPS United, was attacked while walking along Chakari Street, on way from Moonlight Bar at around 9pm, as made his way home.

He is the elder brother of former Warriors star, Cephas Chimedza, who is now based in Belgium.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a robbery case involving weapons where the complainant was attacked and left unconscious,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances are that on February 23, around 2100 hours, the complainant was walking home.

“As he passed through a dark area along Chakari Street, the complainant was attacked by an unidentified person armed with an iron rod.

“The person searched the complainant’s pockets, he stole a brown wallet containing a National ID card, ZPCS ID card, FBC Bank card , PSMAS card, Nyaradzo card and a Nokia Cellphone C21.

“The complainant was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro