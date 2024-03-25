MAN DIES AFTER DRINKING SANGOMA'S CONCOCTION

A 49-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man died after he allegedly drank a sex-enhancing concoction that he had been given by a traditional healer.
The traditional healer, Macdonald Ndlovu (49) has since
been arrested and will be charged with murder.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said on March 13 at around 8 AM, Chiedza Mdimuranwa (43) of Chireya
Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North allegedly left her husband, the now
deceased Isaac Kabarapate at home while she went to attend her garden at a
nearby Ume River.
“Mdimuranwa returned home at around 11 AM and was told by
her daughter-in-law that Kabarapate was lying in the bush about 150 metres from
their homestead complaining of stomach pains,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said Mdimuranwa went to check on her husband
who allegedly told her that he had gone to consult a traditional healer, Ndlovu
for a sexual dysfunction.
“He further stated that the traditional healer gave him
some herbs to drink after which he started feeling stomach pains and vomiting
blood,” he said.
The following day at about 1 AM, Insp Mahoko said,
Mdimuranwa and her husband’s brother took him to Chireya Mission Hospital since
his condition was deteriorating.
“He died while on the way to the hospital,” Insp Mahoko
said.
The matter was reported to police and the traditional
healer was picked up by the police and is in custody as investigations
continue.
Kabarapate’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Group of
Hospitals for a post-mortem. Chronicle
