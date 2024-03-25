GOVT BANS HOLIDAY LESSONS

GOVERNMENT has barred schools from conducting holiday lessons saying pupils had enough time to study during the course of the term and should be given time to rest.
This comes after the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education received a request from some schools to conduct holiday lessons.
In a statement, Permanent Secretary of Primary and
Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike said after consultation with stakeholders
in the education sector, the Government saw it fit to bar schools from having
holiday lessons.
“The Ministry notes with appreciation the requests that
have been received from some of its sectors to allow for the uptake of the
Vacation School for examination classes of Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced
level during this April holiday”, said Mr Mhike
“Having consulted widely on the matter and cognisant of the
fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and
learning programme, therefore, authority is ‘NOT GRANTED’ that schools
facilitate a Vacation School during the April school holidays for the Grade 7.
Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates, as well as for the non-examinations
classes”.
Mr Mhike said that pupils need rest during the holiday
break which commences on Wednesday ending on 6 May.
He commended stakeholders in the education sector for
ensuring a disruption-less term.
“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
acknowledges the conduct of teaching and learning in all schools which went
seamlessly during the first term of the year, fully embracing the 56 days set
aside for that process.
“The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to
educating and nurturing the young minds of our pupils have not gone unnoticed.
The creativity and passion brought about by all our teachers in the classrooms
that made learning engaging, interactive, and inspiring for our pupils is
commended and the Ministry remains grateful,” noted Mr Mhike.
He directed Provincial Education Directors to ensure that
there was compliance with the directive.
In the past schools were now charging for extra lessons
which is illegal. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment