MAGAYA VICTIMS DEVELOP COLD FEET

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) says it is still pursuing a case in which PHD Ministries leader, Walter Magaya, is being accused of allegedly sexually abusing women despite indications that some of the witnesses have developed cold feet.

In 2019, ZGC invited victims to come forward as part of its investigations following several complaints against the prophet.

The notice says victims or witnesses to acts of sexual abuse by the prophet are supposed to furnish the commission with “written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation”. It said oral hearings would commence thereafter.

ZGC chief executive officer, Virginia Muwanigwa, told last week that the commission is actively pursuing the case. “The case is still on-going, the case is still open,” she said despite admitting that some witnesses were not forthcoming.

ZGC chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe also said they were still waiting for more women to come out as they continue with investigations. We saw some social media posts where several people were making claims on the issue and indicating where they stay but they are not coming through,” she said.

“We do not know why the women have stopped coming through.” Newsday



