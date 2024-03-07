MADZIBABA'S CULT OF HORRORS

THE cult which self-proclaimed prophet, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongera, created at his plot in Nyabira has come under the spotlight amid reports of questionable activities being done by the community there.
The followers, some of whom are said to be living in
captivity at the complex, call their home “Canaan.”
Madzibaba Ishmael is called Mambo by those who live at his
plot which is guided by some strict rules and regulations.
The cult members are not allowed to have any money or
worldly possessions and sources have told H-Metro that girls were being married
off at young ages of between 14 to 15.
The children who are being born out of these unions are not
allowed to acquire birth certificates and are not allowed to go to school when
they reach school-going ages.
Those who have tried to leave the community have been
bullied into staying.
The sources claimed that any member of the cult, who dies,
is buried on the same day and no consultations are done with relatives.
Reports claim there are over 100 families, who all report
and work for Madzibaba Ishmael, at the compound.
Speaking on Star FM’s Tilder Live, Memory Mukanairi (49)
said she is battling to find out how her 27-year-old daughter died at the plot
and was buried without her knowledge.
Memory was married to Madzibaba Gideon (53), whose real
name is Sibiniyo Chikurunhe.
He is one of Madzibaba Ishmael’s elders.
“We were not
informed of her death and just heard the issue through neighbours,” said
Memory.
“We then went to the farm where we were advised to seek
protection since they are reported to be violent.
“The place is called Canaan and whatever they work for goes
to the leader, Ishmael. All the proceeds go to him.
“My daughter died and was buried by four men who are not
even related to her.”
She added: “No one is allowed to have money in their
pockets. If you buy new clothes, you tell your husband who then advises Mambo
Ishmael, but it can take up to a year usati wachiwana.
“Even hembe dzemukati unoudza Mambo Ishmael. For sanitary
pads, ladies use cloths.”
Memory’s brother-in-law said:
“We went as relatives and we had to seek protection from
the police. She died around 8am and around 2pm she had been buried without the
knowledge of other authorities.
“The police even failed to check the records if a death
report was made.
“The grave was just shallow and we don’t know if we were
shown the actual grave.”
The deceased girl’s brother said: “We went into the bush,
handisati ndamboona guva rakadaro, kana panovigwa imbwa chaiyo hapadaro.
“Kakomba kacho kanga kakutodhirika and we are told that
they only wrapped the body and no coffin was used.
“The graves are too much and zuva rafa munhu ndoraanovigwa.
“Nenguva yavagara papurazi zvakatishamisawo kuti vanhu
vanga vafa nguvai, kuti kufa rudzii?”
Sources said
Madzibaba Ishmael started his cult when he came out of prison.
“After he was arrested, akaudza vanhu kuti endai kumamisha,
when he came back he then invited us to stay at his farm.
“He said, the world was coming to an end so we were
supposed to go to Canaan and tisu taisara tichirarama.
“We believed him since we thought he had the spirit of God.
We would build shanty houses. We would do farming at his farm, children vanenge
vachibika chikafu, vachibika sipo.
“Sipo idzi dzinobva dzaendeswa kune mamwe mapurazi
dzotsvagiswa mari. People are no longer praying, hanzi tamirira kuti nyika
iparare, tatova muCanaan.”
They added: “Hatitonamate, children are not allowed to go
to school. They don’t have birth certificates, hanzi vanozondipandukira.
“Nothing is paid for lobola since kana wapinda muchitendero
ichocho, hukama, pfuma haisisina basa.
“No relative is allowed to see them once they get to that
place.”
Madzibaba Gideon told H-Metro that his ex-wife, Memory
Munanairi (49), was just a bitter woman.
He said that their daughter died due to food poisoning and
was buried in a proper manner.
He accused Memory of trying to tarnish his reputation and
that of their church by making false accusations.
He said they should have resolved their dispute in court
instead of involving the media. H Metro
