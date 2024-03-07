PUBLIC TOILETS CLOSED IN BYO

BULAWAYO City Council has been forced to shut down public toilets in the central business district and surrounding suburbs fearing an outbreak of water-borne diseases as the city grapples with its worst water challenges in years.
Latest council minutes indicate that some toilets were
closed due to water challenges.
“The water shortage challenges forced the department to
close some toilets as they cannot be kept clean, when there is no water,” the
minutes read.
According to the minutes, some shop owners and vendors have
approached the local authority seeking permission to operate the public toilets
for their clients.
“The department noted that communities close to the public
toilets could bring stored water from their premises to keep the toilets clean,
a potentially viable partnership during trying times,” the minutes read.
“Furthermore, it is noted that turning the toilets in the
residential areas into pay toilets is not economically viable.”
The minutes state that successful applicants will be given
zero-fee service agreements on condition that access to the public toilets is
free.
On Tuesday, Bulawayo director of health services Edwin
Mzingwane told the media that diarrhoea cases have been recorded at council
clinics hence the disease is now endemic in the city.
In 2020, at least 13 people died from diarrhoea in Bulawayo
at the height of yet another citywide water crisis.
Mzingwane said council was working on a plan to provide
water to residents despite challenges in pumping due to low raw water levels at
the city’s supply dams.
In an unrelated matter, councillor Sandra Sibindi sought
clarification on the number of sweepers in the central business district.
“She also urged residents to separate their waste. Some of
the materials thrown into refuse bags are biodegradable. Some of the material
can be recycled or reused. Recycling and reuse should be advocated for in the
city. More litter bins are required in the central business district,” the
minutes read. Newsday
