I'M IN LOVE : TEACHER BEDS MINOR IN HIS OFFICE SEVERAL TIMES

A 21-YEAR-OLD Rusape teacher who turned his office into a sex nest where he sexually abused a minor learner several times was recently jailed for the offence.

Prosperity Bakani, a teacher at Supreme Group of Schools in Shangwe Village on the outskirts of Rusape, was this week sentenced to a one-year jail term by Rusape magistrate, Mr Tendayi Kuhudzayi.

Mr Kuhudzayi set aside four months on condition of good behaviour.

Bakani had entered a plea of not guilty, telling the court that he never slept with the victim.

He admitted being in love with her.

He was, however, found guilty of violating Section 70(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which prohibits sexual intercourse with a girl below the age of 18 years.

In her testimony, the victim said Bakani sexually abused her several times in his office after school hours.

She would leave her parents at home after misleading them that she was going for extra lessons.

The school principal, one Mr Dzapa also nailed Bakani when he told the court that he was tipped that the teacher was abusing the girl.

He then alerted the girl’s parents who went on to question her.

Prosecutor, Miss Belinda Chari told the court that when questioned by her mother, the minor spilled the beans, leading to Bakani’s arrest.

“Bakani and the complainant are lovers. On unknown date, but in February 2024, Bakani invited the complainant to his office and proposed love to her. She accepted the proposal and Bakani proceeded to sexually abuse her in the office.

“After the act, the complainant went home and did not reveal anything to anyone. Bakani and the learner continued sleeping together several times on different occasions since they were lovers.

“The matter came to light on March 3, 2024 when the learner’s school principal, Mr Dzapa informed her parents about the matter. She was questioned by her mother, and revealed everything. A report was made to the police and Bakani was arrested,” she said. Manica Post