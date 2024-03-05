INDIAN MILITARY UNIT IN ZIM : HUNDREDS DEPORTED

SUSPECTED former Indian army officers, who have been operating in Mozambique’s troubled northern province of Cabo Delgado region, have reportedly settled in Zimbabwe, where they are allegedly operating after posing as “investors” in different sectors of the economy, a dossier sent to the Office of the President and Cabinet has revealed.
NewsDay understands that the Office of the President and
the country’s immigration department have since launched a crackdown on the
military unit, deporting hundreds of Indians who had sneaked into the country
without proper documents.
Former Cabinet minister and special adviser to President
Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jorum Gumbo, confirmed that he facilitated a meeting
between the former military men and the President, adding that that was the
sole role he played.
“Yes, the Indians saw the President. My role was just to
facilitate, I act as a secretary to the President. These guys said they wanted
to invest in a brewery, whatever they did after that I wouldn’t know,” Gumbo
said.
According to the dossier, one of the ex-army men, Sudhu
Sarup Singh, hung up his mobile phone before NewsDay could get a comment from
him.
According to documentation, Singh was given a temporal
permit in July last year.
On the permit, Singh was recorded as an employee at NV
Mining in Zimbabwe.
Indian embassy attaché consular Rajin Kapoo, who refused to
comment on the matter, said the ambassador was in India.
“I cannot comment on the issue, the ambassador is in India.
This number is for emergency,” she said
The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has reportedly
confiscated two top-of-the-range vehicles the former Indian soldiers were
using.
The confiscated vehicles are a white Toyota Fortuner GD-6
(AGA 2524) and a grey Ford Ranger (AGE 2419) with “Indian Army, Special Forces”
pasted on their backs.
The Toyota Fortuner GD-6 has “We Dare The Impossible”
inscribed on the top of its back panel, while the Ford Ranger has a sticker
written “We Are The Fearless”.
CIO sources said the country’s intelligence unit was
investigating how the vehicles were imported into the country.
The former Indian soldiers’ first port of call after coming
into the country was said to have been the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ),
where they initially sought approval to set up an ethanol plant.
“These individuals made their way into the country after
their efforts at ending unrest in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, failed,” said a
source who shared details and supporting documents of their enterprise.
“They got approval, but soon after proceeded to start
seeking financial assistance from the government to set it up, to which (RBZ
governor John) Mangudya said no,” the source added.
“They are now into gold mining, are looking at lithium and
go around in branded vehicles which indicate that they are, indeed, members of
the Indian army’s Special Forces.
“Even the CIO is investigating these guys as there seems to
be no link between them and any other Zimbabwean authority besides (the named
former minister).
“Their operation here makes it seem like Zimbabwe has
become a Wild-Wild West, where all rogue characters can still come, do what
they want, make a living and leave.”
The unit has also been accused of illegally supplying
India-manufactured sex-enhancing drugs to vendors across the country.
Last Wednesday, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
(MCAZ) raided and confiscated illegal edicines from six shops in Caledonia,
close to Old Tafara.
Forfeited were unregistered medicines, expired drugs and
even registered medicines being sold unlawfully in the Gazebo area of
Caledonia, Mabvuku.
In a statement, MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata said
this raid was done in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police Drug and
Narcotics Unit.
“Today, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, in
collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police Drugs and Narcotics Division,
conducted a successful blitz raid in the Gazebo area of Caledonia, Harare. The
operation targeted unlicensed shops suspected of unauthorised dealing in
medicines and other pharmaceutical products,” he said.
Rukwata said people manning the unlicensed shops were
arrested.
