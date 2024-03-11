GWERU COUPLE ARRESTED FOR KIDNAPPING BABY

reunited with mother A couple has been arrested for kidnapping a two-month old baby in Gweru from its mother, who was provided a lift from the hospital to town. A couple has been arrested for kidnapping a two-month old baby in Gweru from its mother, who was provided a lift from the hospital to town.

According to a police memorandum, the first accused is Sakhile Tanyanyiwa (34), a student at Midlands State University, while her husband is 59 year Mekia Tanyanyiwa, a retired Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner who is now self-employed.

The couple has been charged with kidnapping as defined in Section 93(1) (b) (i) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The informant in this case is the 31 year old mother of the two month old baby, who is recorded as the complainant in the police memo.

The police memo said on March 8, 2024, the mother had taken her daughter (whose names have been withheld to protect their identity) to the hospital to obtain her birth record.

“As (she) arrived at Gweru Provincial Hospital main gate, she met Sakhile Tanyanyiwa, a female adult, light in complexion, medium built, appearing to be in the early 30s of age and was wearing a red and blue floral dress. Sakhile inquired about the direction to the maternity ward and (the mother) gave her the directions and proceeded with her mission to obtain the birth record,” read the report.

After she was served, the mother returned to the main gate where she wanted to look for transport to the Gweru Central Business District, when Sakhile emerged from the hospital direction driving a Toyota Aqua and offered her a lift.

“(The mother) got inside the car and while inside she discovered that there were two more ladies whose body appearance and dressing did not notice. One was seated at the front passenger’s seat and the other was seated at the right back while Sakhile was driving. Loreen sat at the left side of the back seat,” read the police report.

“The one seated at the front passenger’s seat was holding what appeared like a newly born baby wrapped in nappies and she looked as if she was from giving birth. All the way she was behaving like she was in birth pain.”

On the way to town, Sakhile told the mother that she wanted to pass through Southview, to drop her sister before proceeding.

“While in Southview, the vehicle was parked by the gate at an unknown address purporting to drop her sister and (the mother) was asked to assist a female passenger who was holding a newly born baby. (The mother) put her child on the seat and disembarked from the vehicle to go and offer help as requested,” read the police memo. It is at that time that the vehicle sped off at high speed towards the Gweru to Bulawayo road together with two month old and the mother’s belongings that included an Itel A56 cellphone,“ said the memo.

The mother screamed for help and a male adult managed to record the vehicle registration’s number and proceeded to make a report at ZRP Gweru Central.

Police investigations uncovered that the vehicle registered under Glandina Nhamo’s name, had changed hands multiple times before ending up with Mekia, who was found with the baby.

“ Mekia was interviewed and he implicated his wife Sakhile Tanyanyiwa nee Tshuma as the one who was in possession of the motor vehicle in question. He added that the vehicle was brought to Harare whilst being driven by an unknown female who later on escaped into the darkness,“ read the report.

When police contacted the mother, she positively identified her child, her bag with baby clothes and the child’s birth record.

“ (The baby) was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for examination and was found to be stable. She was later reunited with her mother,” read the report.

“The motor vehicle Toyota Aqua registration number (number withheld) was seized and is held at the station as an exhibit.”

The police memo said when Sakhile was lured to CID Gweru for interviews, she implicated her friend Soneni Nyoni as the one whom she left with the vehicle in question whilst she was going to Masvingo.

Police said investigations continue, with efforts to locate Nyoni while the Tanyanyiwa couple will proceed to court.

Reached for comment, Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko redirected inquiries to National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was unavailable for comment at the time. CITE