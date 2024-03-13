GUARDS WHO STOLE FROM CRIME SCENE JAILED

THE two security guards, who stole US$53 000 from the Quest Financial Services crime scene, were yesterday sentenced to an effective 24 months imprisonment.

Cornelius Muchikange and Nesbert Kachungwe pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday before magistrate Ethel Chichera.

They were initially sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, six of which were suspended on condition that they don’t commit an offence involving theft and dishonesty, in the next five years.

Eighteen months were suspended on condition that they each pay back Quest Financial Services US$18 650.

The two thieves attended to the scene as part of the reactionary teams that were called during the Quest Financial Services robbery where US$710 000 was stolen.

They parked at the front of the premises.

During their escape, the gang of robbers left a grinder, some fuse detonators, a bag with two laptops, dropped cash and escaped from the back of the office

While outside the premises, one of the paper bags the robbers were using to carry money was torn and all the cash dropped to the ground and the robbers escaped without picking it up.

The duo patrolled the area and found the cash amounting to approximately US$53 000, took it and shared it between themselves.

Last Friday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information to the effect that the guards had stolen the cash, which was dropped by robbers at the scene.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State. H Metro