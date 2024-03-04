GOVT PUSHES FOR DIGITAL TITLE DEEDS

THE Presidential Title Deeds programme will soon unveil a digitalised and securitised document that is tear and water proof as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa moves to curb cases of fraudulent issuance of documents.
There will be a migration from bond paper title deeds to
digital documents and those with old documents will have to move to the new
platform that is safe and secure.
The installation of the Presidential title deeds platform
is now at an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be launched soon
by President Mnangagwa where some property owners will be handed the new-look
title deeds.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Dr Jenfan Muswere and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi toured the Deeds Office in central Harare to assess progress ahead of
President Mnangagwa’s launch.
The two Cabinet Ministers were shown the national command
centre, control room, and production room among other processes.
Minister Ziyambi said the digitalised title deeds would go
a long way in curbing fake and fraudulent documents.
“This is part of the programme to ensure that by the time
we get to 2030 every household in urban areas will be proud holders of title
deeds that will be bankable and that they can use to improve their livelihoods.
We are very happy with the process of migrating from bond paper title deeds to
the digitalised and more secure ones,” said Minister Ziyambi.
“As you are aware, recently we have had cases of people
forging title deeds and selling properties of other people and this is a
solution that His Excellency President Mnangagwa is bringing to Zimbabweans to
ensure that they sleep soundly knowing that their properties are secure and
safe.
“We hope that the Deeds Office and relevant departments
involved – Local Government and Public Works, National Housing and Social
Amenities, Surveyor General, Ministry of Justice – will work together to ensure
that the process is expedited and that we can launch it soon and we invite the
President to see his vision coming into fruition by way of this programme.”
Dr Muswere said the digital platform was consistent with
the Second Republic’s desire to have an upper-middle class society by 2030.
“We seek to ensure that we have an upper-middle income
society by the year 2030. So the Presidential Title Deeds programme is also
aligned to some of the issues related to the securitisation of title deeds.
“This tour includes understanding the architecture related
to the production of securitised title deeds that ensure that there is a direct
practical economic empowerment programme where all families that own
properties, but have not had an opportunity to acquire title deeds will be
considered and in so doing we will be leaving no one and no place behind as we
journey towards 2030,” said Dr Muswere.
“This architecture involves the production of securitised
title deeds which also use technology, but at the same time include the rest of
the detail related to land information management systems which will be aligned
in terms of the architecture. This also work in line with the digital
transformation agenda whereby His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa has said
a digital economy is a priority.
“This also speak volumes of the Government’s economic
programme. We are more than impressed, they are 90 percent complete and we are
sure that the President will officially launch this programme soon.”
Chief Registrar in the Department of Deeds, Companies and
Intellectual Property Mr Willie Mushayi said the digital platform would be
accessed even by members of the public.
“The digital online platform that has been developed is
accessible even by members of the public. Its intention is to simplify the ease
of doing business and also due diligence by prospectors, property owners and
potential buyers.
“This has been developed directly to respond to the needs
of citizens to access information easily and directly to buyers including
investors who want to verify certain information,” said Mr Mushayi.
“As an individual or citizen or potential investor you can
access the platform and access information but of course you will not be able
to change or edit anything. But you will be able to access and confirm any
record.
“At the same time at the back end we will be able to see
who is seeking what information and what information they are trying to
access.”
President Mnangagwa
launched the Presidential Title Deeds programme where several homeowners mostly
from Epworth and surrounding areas got their title deeds.
Government intends to issue more than 1,5 million title
deeds this year, with the first batch of 15 000 people set to benefit during
the first phase that is targeting households across the country. Herald
