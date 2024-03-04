GOVT PUSHES FOR DIGITAL TITLE DEEDS

THE Presidential Title Deeds programme will soon unveil a digitalised and securitised document that is tear and water proof as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa moves to curb cases of fraudulent issuance of documents.

There will be a migration from bond paper title deeds to digital documents and those with old documents will have to move to the new platform that is safe and secure.

The installation of the Presidential title deeds platform is now at an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be launched soon by President Mnangagwa where some property owners will be handed the new-look title deeds.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi toured the Deeds Office in central Harare to assess progress ahead of President Mnangagwa’s launch.

The two Cabinet Ministers were shown the national command centre, control room, and production room among other processes.

Minister Ziyambi said the digitalised title deeds would go a long way in curbing fake and fraudulent documents.

“This is part of the programme to ensure that by the time we get to 2030 every household in urban areas will be proud holders of title deeds that will be bankable and that they can use to improve their livelihoods. We are very happy with the process of migrating from bond paper title deeds to the digitalised and more secure ones,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“As you are aware, recently we have had cases of people forging title deeds and selling properties of other people and this is a solution that His Excellency President Mnangagwa is bringing to Zimbabweans to ensure that they sleep soundly knowing that their properties are secure and safe.

“We hope that the Deeds Office and relevant departments involved – Local Government and Public Works, National Housing and Social Amenities, Surveyor General, Ministry of Justice – will work together to ensure that the process is expedited and that we can launch it soon and we invite the President to see his vision coming into fruition by way of this programme.”

Dr Muswere said the digital platform was consistent with the Second Republic’s desire to have an upper-middle class society by 2030.

“We seek to ensure that we have an upper-middle income society by the year 2030. So the Presidential Title Deeds programme is also aligned to some of the issues related to the securitisation of title deeds.

“This tour includes understanding the architecture related to the production of securitised title deeds that ensure that there is a direct practical economic empowerment programme where all families that own properties, but have not had an opportunity to acquire title deeds will be considered and in so doing we will be leaving no one and no place behind as we journey towards 2030,” said Dr Muswere.

“This architecture involves the production of securitised title deeds which also use technology, but at the same time include the rest of the detail related to land information management systems which will be aligned in terms of the architecture. This also work in line with the digital transformation agenda whereby His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa has said a digital economy is a priority.

“This also speak volumes of the Government’s economic programme. We are more than impressed, they are 90 percent complete and we are sure that the President will officially launch this programme soon.”

Chief Registrar in the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property Mr Willie Mushayi said the digital platform would be accessed even by members of the public.

“The digital online platform that has been developed is accessible even by members of the public. Its intention is to simplify the ease of doing business and also due diligence by prospectors, property owners and potential buyers.

“This has been developed directly to respond to the needs of citizens to access information easily and directly to buyers including investors who want to verify certain information,” said Mr Mushayi.

“As an individual or citizen or potential investor you can access the platform and access information but of course you will not be able to change or edit anything. But you will be able to access and confirm any record.

“At the same time at the back end we will be able to see who is seeking what information and what information they are trying to access.”

President Mnangagwa launched the Presidential Title Deeds programme where several homeowners mostly from Epworth and surrounding areas got their title deeds.

Government intends to issue more than 1,5 million title deeds this year, with the first batch of 15 000 people set to benefit during the first phase that is targeting households across the country. Herald