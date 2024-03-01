ED CANCELS VIC FALLS TRIP AMID AIRPORTS THREAT

The country’s security systems have been put on heightened alert amid threats targeting the country’s ports of entry.
Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications Mr
George Charamba confirmed the development, which comes after an email was sent
to Zimbabwe Airports Authorities through Fastjet Airlines claiming credible
information that a bomb or firearm threat would target Zimbabwean airports.
The message that was sent via email
As a result, President Mnangagwa, who was scheduled to fly
to the Victoria Falls for a renewable energy conference, has cancelled his trip
to allow a thorough investigation into the matter.
“As a precaution, the country’s security systems are now on
heightened alert
following this message whose source and credibility is also
being investigated,” said Mr Charamba in a statement.
“While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry
are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and
treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance.
“The Nation is urged to remain calm while investigations
are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of
Government once investigations are concluded.
“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this
moming was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort City of Victoria
Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which
are already underway,” said Mr Charamba. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment