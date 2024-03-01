ED CANCELS VIC FALLS TRIP AMID AIRPORTS THREAT

The country’s security systems have been put on heightened alert amid threats targeting the country’s ports of entry.

Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba confirmed the development, which comes after an email was sent to Zimbabwe Airports Authorities through Fastjet Airlines claiming credible information that a bomb or firearm threat would target Zimbabwean airports.

The message that was sent via email

As a result, President Mnangagwa, who was scheduled to fly to the Victoria Falls for a renewable energy conference, has cancelled his trip to allow a thorough investigation into the matter.

“As a precaution, the country’s security systems are now on heightened alert

following this message whose source and credibility is also being investigated,” said Mr Charamba in a statement.

“While our country is peaceful, and all our ports of entry are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance.

“The Nation is urged to remain calm while investigations are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of Government once investigations are concluded.

“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this moming was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort City of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which

are already underway,” said Mr Charamba. Herald