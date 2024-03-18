DON'T BE FOUND AT HOME : MINISTER WARNS VILLAGERS

MANICALAND Provincial Affairs minister, Misheck Mugadza has sent a chilling warning that no one should remain at home in Buhera when President Emmerson Mnangagwa visits for the Independence Day celebrations next month.
Mugadza made the remarks while addressing various church
denominations at Murambinda growth point on Saturday during a national prayer
day in preparation of the Independence Day Celebrations.
Zanu PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri was the
guest of honour.
Murambinda growth point, where poverty and underdevelopment
abound, will host the celebrations during which Mnangagwa will be the guest of
honour.
The commemorations will be held under the theme Zim@44:
Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030.
Mugadza, the Zanu PF Mutasa South Member of Parliament
said: “During the Independence Day Celebrations no one should be seen at home.
“If you are seen at home you are a thief.”
There are now fears that villagers and residents in
Murambinda will be frog-marched to the celebrations as national events are
increasingly being turned into impromptu Zanu PF rallies.
During the youth day celebrations held in Masvingo in
February, Mnangagwa addressed a rally where his loyalists rallied support for
him to extend his term beyond 2028.
The country’s Constitution prohibits an incumbent from
benefitting from a constitutional amendment to a term limit.
Mnangagwa may need a referendum to extend his term.
“I am happy that churches have come in your numbers. This
shows that you support President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Mugadza said.
Zanu PF Buhera North legislator, Phillip Guyo said
thousands of villagers are expected at the Independence Day celebrations.
The government has since ordered all local authorities in
Manicaland to camp in Buhera district where they are doing rehabilitation works
including road maintenance to ensure the Zanu PF bigwigs have a comfortable
ride in and out of the poverty-stricken district.
The 120-kilometre Murambinda and Birchnough Bridge growth
point road is being rehabilitated.
For many in the previously neglected Murambinda, it is the
first time to see government departments at work to give the area a facelift
ahead of the celebrations.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF has extended its begging bowl to
companies in Manicaland to finance the 44th Independence Day main celebrations.
Some companies, who refused to be named last week said they
have been having several visits from Zanu PF officials seeking donations such
as fuel and cash to feed the crowds expected to attend the celebrations.
“We have been approached by Zanu PF to help in financing
the Independence Day Celebrations in Murambinda and there is nothing we can do,
but to help,” said one company official who refused to be named for fear of
victimisation.
Zanu PF director of Information, Farai Marapira said:
“There is nothing wrong in seeking help, what we don't want is extortion.
Remember this is a national event and this has nothing to do with politics.”
Some Zanu PF officials have been known to take advantage of
such events to line their pockets by abusing the name of the party and
name-dropping to swindle potential donors. Zanu PF has also roped in churches,
especially the Apostolic sects, to mobilise their members to attend in numbers.
