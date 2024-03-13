DEMOLITIONS : GOVT SPEAKS

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa does not wish to see people’s homes demolished, but instead wants to see people with homes they would have lawfully acquired, legislators heard yesterday.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi said the law would, however, take its course on land barons who were
fleecing unsuspecting homeseekers of their hard earned money by illegally
parcelling out land.
Minister Ziyambi said this during a Question and Answer
Session in the National Assembly.
“President Mnangagwa does not want homes to be demolished.
Instead he wants to see everyone with his house that would have been lawfully
acquired,” said Minister Ziyambi.
“We will be going area by area under a whole Government
approach to identify the problems in a given area and the culprits.
“All those that want land must follow laid down procedures.
We will go area by area analysing each situation prevailing in that area and we
will then look at possible options. The policy of our President is that
everyone must have a house,” he said.
Turning to the food situation in the country given the
pending El Nino induced drought, Minister Ziyambi said several measures would
be implemented once the necessary process of studying the situation was
completed.
Asked if genetically modified food would be accepted,
Minister Ziyambi said the Government’s policy was that they remained banned but
this position would be reviewed once all the necessary studies on the situation
were completed.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July
Moyo said the Government would provide social protection measures to cushion
vulnerable people against the effects of the drought.
The Government was still carrying out assessments to
determine who the vulnerable people were .
“We are aware that more families will be food insecure.
“We are studying the situation at the moment to determine
response mechanisms,” said Minister Moyo adding that no family would starve.
Meanwhile, Basic Education Assistance Module funds for
school fees of vulnerable children will be calculated in United States dollars
with the conversion to local currency made on the date of payment to preserve
value, Parliament has heard.
The money will be paid to schools using the prevailing
interbank rate, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo told the
National Assembly during a Question and Answer Session yesterday.
Minister Moyo said they have since started paying fees from
BEAM as the Government seeks to clear all outstanding arrears.
“We have already started disbursing the money for BEAM. We
have started with last year’s arrears and very soon we will be paying for this
year,” said Minister Moyo.
“The money has now been benchmarked to the United States
dollar to hedge against inflation. It will be paid using the prevailing
interbank rate which is a positive development.”
Legislators also expressed concern that most pupils under
BEAM were failing to access their results as schools were withholding results
citing non-payment by the Government. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment