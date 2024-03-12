CIVIL SERVANTS PROBED OVER DUTY FREE CARS

Civil Servants are under probe for allegedly abusing the vehicle rebate system as it emerged that some government employees were importing cars duty free on behalf of other people for a fee.
Statutory Instrument (SI) 154 of 2001 (Customs and Excise
General Regulations) as read with SI 124 of 2022, promulgated in July 2022
provides for a rebate of duty on motor vehicles imported or taken out of bond
by civil servants and members of independent commissions.
A government employee must possess a valid driver’s licence
and must have served for not less than 10 years. Only one vehicle can be
imported every five years and its value depends on the employee’s grade.
NewsDay heard this week that the rebate system is being
abused, necessitating the probe by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
(Zacc) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).
According to Zacc deputy chairperson Kuziwa Murapa, by
October last year, 19 000 civil servants were being investigated for corruption
involving the abuseof the import duty on vehicles.
The civil servants are importing vehicles for other people
and charging a fee of between US$700 and US$1 500 depending on the type of
vehicle.
The vehicle, however, will be registered in the name of the
civil servant involved while being driven by the other person.
Government extended the waiver for civil servants to import
vehicles duty free. There are fears, however, that imported cars are ending up
at car dealers.
They are being paid as much as US$1 000 for each vehicle
depending on the make and price.
NewsDay also heard that some car dealers in Harare and
other areas are reportedly importing vehicles in the names of civil servants
duty-free and the civil servants, if they do not want a duty-free car
themselves, can be paid for allowing their name to be used in evading customs
duty.
The fraud has prejudiced the State of revenue as people who
should pay duty are now importing cars duty free.
A civil servant who requested anonymity, told NewsDay that
Zimra and Zacc are unjustly targeting
civil servants accusing them of corruption, adding that there was need for a
thorough investigation.
“Zimra in conjunction with Zacc are arresting civil
servants over rebates. They are accusing them of being fraudulent. They check the reference number that would be
on the rebate [form], and they say it is fake,” said the victim.
“My issue is how we verify that this reference number is
fake or authentic. We only receive letters. The rebate system is porous and
Zacc do not even understand the process to an extent that it thinks it has
apprehended fraudsters yet it’s not even that. We are unjustly being targeted.
There is a need for thorough investigation. Many innocent people have been
arrested.”
Another civil servant raised concern over the alarming
number of civil servants being arrested in connection with rebate-related
issues.
“We are being arrested and paraded before courts. Many of
us can barely afford rent and food, let alone cars that would warrant a rebate
claim. We are earning meagre salaries, we are struggling. They are just
harassing us. There is a need for justice on this,” the government employee
said.
Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions
chairperson, David Dzatsunga, acknowledged the existence of cases where civil
servants are being accused of allegedly abusing the rebate scheme.
“We have heard cases of that nature where people are
alleged to have fraudulently abused the scheme. They import cars for other
people other than themselves and then they have these funny arrangements. When
it comes to issues that are illegal, there is not much that we can do. I am
sure the authorities would be doing the investigations,” Dzatsunga said.
“We are aware and we
hope that not too many people will be caught on the wrong side of the law.”
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira
Zhou, however, said the lengthy rebate application process encouraged
corruption.
“One of the issues
is that when you apply for the rebate and you want to buy a car, the processing
time and the time when you want to buy a car are different. The process is
frustrating; the process goes through the district, province and head
office. Mind you the rebates are not
mainly for teachers but those in high ranks in government,” Zhou said.
Repeated efforts to get a comment from Zacc spokesperson
Thandiwe Mlobane were fruitless as her phone was not reachable.
Efforts to get a comment from Zimra head of corporate
communications Francis Chimanda were fruitless as his phone rang unanswered.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment