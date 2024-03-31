CELLPHONE THIEF MURDERED

The suspected thief died at the hands of four men who accused him of stealing a cellphone from one of them.
It is alleged that the incident happened at a beerhall
where the accused were drinking beer.
Allegations are that the quartet got into an argument with
the now deceased when they confronted him concerning a missing cellphone.
The four allegedly pulled out an axe which they used to strike the suspected thief on the head killing him. They allegedly dumped his body in a bush.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the alleged murder
on its X page.
It is also
investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Munyaradzi
Masango (46) was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest at a house in
Entumbane , Bulawayo on Thursday.
Meanwhile,
investigations into the murder of one John Machasi who was found dead
along a road in Ruwa are underway with the police calling for anyone with
information of what could have happened to Machasi to assist them. ZBC
