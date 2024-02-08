WIFE SINKS KNIFE INTO SIDE CHICK'S BUTTOCKS

A CURVY woman who had a fling with a married man was left failing to sit properly after the man’s wife went after her most priced possession and stabbed her twice in the buttocks and once on the thighs.

While Sanelisiwe Ncube (33) of Domboshava village in Matopo, Matabeleland South province was downing wise waters at Tshapho business centre on December 3 last year, Siduduzile Ndlovu (37) confronted her and caused a public spectacle.

She hurled insults at her accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

A court heard tempers spiralled out of control.

Ncube who was said to have been pressed, tried to put the issue on pause and dashed out of the bar to the toilet to answer nature’s call.

Instead of pausing the action, Ndlovu went on fast forward and caught up with Ncube.

She flicked out a knife and sank it into Ncube’s bottoms twice in quick succession and plunged it into her thigh once, for good measure.

Bleeding heavily, Ncube fell to the ground and let out an ear-splitting scream for help.

Ndlovu vanished from the scene while imbibers rushed Ncube to a hospital for medical attention.

Ndlovu was later arrested. She appeared before Kezi magistrate Busani Sibanda facing assault charges.

She was convicted on her own plea of guilt.

The magistrate sentenced her to 18 months imprisonment.

He suspended eight months on the condition that Ndlovu does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years, while the remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that she performs 350 hours of community service at White Water Primary School.

In sentencing her the court noted that Ndlovu used a dangerous weapon and the callous attack was premeditated. The court also noted that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

In mitigation Ndlovu said she has four minor children aged between two and 16 and she survives by fetching water for community members earning US$5 per week.

In a victim impact statement Ncube said: “I was severely injured on the buttocks to the extent of failing to sit and sleep properly.

I also failed to do my chores at home. The incident left me traumatised. I also lost a lot of money paying medical bills.” B Metro