WHY I VISITED BYO PROPHET : SIKHALA



FORMER Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala yesterday visited Prophet Blessing Chiza of Eagle Life Church in Bulawayo to pay homage to the church for praying for him during his incarceration.

Sikhala was released from jail last week after spending almost two years.

He was accompanied by his wife.

Sikhala asked the church to continue praying for him saying life in prison was not good.

“I was expecting that I was going to be acquitted because there was no evidence but for all of us who understand the true prophet of God when the prophet speaks out, his words must come to pass.

“After being convicted the situation was no longer within our control. For the court to sentence me for two years they were wholly suspended and I was released on January 30 (sic).

“The word that was prophesied by the true prophet of God, Prophet Chiza had come to pass. I have come to thank you for that, the whole world had lost hope and I told myself that is the first church that I will go to and look for that man called Chiza, I looked for him in the streets of Bulawayo with my wife. I now have full faith in Prophet Chiza, thank you all Zimbabweans,” he said.

Job Sikhala said the church held two services where they prayed for Sikhala including on December 31 on the crossover night.

He described Sikhala as a man who has courage.

“He is not a corrupt man that is why he is still living in a small house in Chitungwiza yet he has had many opportunities to be great because in his heart he is what you could see him to be.

“He is just a man who will tell you if he does not like something; he will tell you the truth. He is a man of courage, a man of action he can be sometimes extreme. That is why even in his constituency, no one could rig against him in elections even in any election of any level,” he said. Newsday