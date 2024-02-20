WE ARE NOT HERE TO TALK ABOUT ELECTIONS : SADC TEAM

A SADC Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary Corporate Affairs Dr Judith Kateera, has arrived in the country today to engage Harare over preparations for the SADC Summit set for August.
The preparatory mission is a technical team that will
engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in
August.
President Mnangagwa will become the SADC chair from August,
taking over the chairmanship from Angola.
The team is in the country until February 24.
Speaking soon after touching down at the Robert Gabriel
Mugabe International Airport, Dr Kateera said the purpose of the visit is to
prepare for the August summit where Zimbabwe will be taking over the current
chairperson of SADC from Angola.
“We have come to meet with Foreign Affairs Ministry
officials as they are our host. We are going to start working on the
preparations for hosting of this summit which will be preceded by a number of
meetings like the Council Meeting and Industrialisation Week where we are also
set to invite the private sector to be part of the programme,” she said. Herald
𝐒𝐀𝐃𝐂 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐙𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐰𝐞; 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.— ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) February 20, 2024
The Southern African Development Community (SADC)… pic.twitter.com/StsXI80RNu
