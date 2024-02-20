TWO KIDS ELECTROCUTED IN KUWADZANA

Two children in Kuwadzana 5, Harare, were electrocuted while sleeping, due to an electrical fault.

The electrocuted children have been identified as Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo aged 6.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations revealed that the victims were electrocuted by an electrically malfunctioning refrigerator.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo (6) were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on 19th February 2024.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police have revealed that the victims were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping at Vengere Clinic.

“Police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped on a flower bed at Vengere Clinic on February 18, 2024,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information that might help in the case should report at the nearest police station. Herald