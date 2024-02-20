TWO KIDS ELECTROCUTED IN KUWADZANA

Two children in Kuwadzana 5, Harare, were electrocuted while sleeping, due to an electrical fault.
The electrocuted children have been identified as Junior
Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo aged 6.
In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations revealed that the victims were
electrocuted by an electrically malfunctioning refrigerator.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in
which Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo (6) were electrocuted
whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on 19th February
2024.
“Preliminary investigations by the Police have revealed
that the victims were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright
refrigerator which had an electrical fault,” he said.
Meanwhile, police in Rusape are investigating a case of
baby dumping at Vengere Clinic.
“Police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping
in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped on a flower bed at Vengere
Clinic on February 18, 2024,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone with information that might
help in the case should report at the nearest police station. Herald
