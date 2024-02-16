TWO MORE VACANCIES : SPEAKER ANNOUNCES

wo vacancies have arisen in the National Assembly of Parliament in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, following the resignations of Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Markham, respectively.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, announced the vacancies formerly held by members of parliament elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), necessitating by-elections in those two constituencies.

Mahere resigned on January 29, 2024, and Markham on January 31, 2024, in solidarity with former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who resigned from the party on January 25, 2024, citing infiltration of the opposition.

Captured in Thursday’s Hansard, the Speaker confirmed receiving letters from Mahere and Markham, respectively.

“On the 29th and 31st of January 2024, Parliament received letters from Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Allan Markham, respectively, advising of their resignation from Parliament with immediate effect, in accordance with Section 129 (1) (b) of the Constitution,” Mudenda said.

Section 129 (1) (b) states as follows: “… a seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant upon the Member resigning his or her seat by written notice to the President of the Senate or to the Speaker, as the case may be…”.

“Ms Mahere was a Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant Constituency, and Mr. Markham was a Member of Parliament for Harare East Constituency,” added the Speaker.

Mudenda said consequently, vacancies exist in the membership of Parliament, in respect of the two constituencies.

“And in terms of Section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], His Excellency the President and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission shall duly be notified in writing of these vacancies,'” said the Speaker.

Regarding when the by-elections in the two constituencies might be held, section 158(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that:

Polling in by-elections to Parliament and local authorities must take place within ninety days after the vacancies occurred unless the vacancies occur within nine months before a general election is due to be held, in which event the vacancies may remain unfilled until the general election.

Accordingly, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is expected to notify President Mnangagwa for the by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East to be held within the prescribed period.

Analysts note it remains to be seen whether Mahere and Markham will run in the by-elections for the constituencies that they resigned from. CITE