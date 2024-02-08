TWO GRANDMAS IN US$66K LAND SCAMS

TWO elderly women were remanded in custody for bail application after allegedly duping land seekers of over US$66 000.

Perpetual Chimuti (57) and Pedzisai Chikari (46) claimed to be running a bogus task force which raised money for the welfare of war veterans in Banket.

The duo reportedly advertised on social media, opened various social media groups with 120 to 150 people per group, and demanded cash ranging from US$10 to US$1 500 for administration, fuel and welfare for war veterans in Banket.

They further claimed some of the money collected was for offer letter processing before moving around Zvimba, Makonde, Rafingora and Banket showing their victims several farms in Mashonaland West Province. The victims lost US$66 000 through the scheme, with the pair’s accomplices reportedly still at large.

Rufaro Chonzi appeared for the State. H Metro