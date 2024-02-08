TWO GRANDMAS IN US$66K LAND SCAMS

TWO elderly women were remanded in custody for bail application after allegedly duping land seekers of over US$66 000.
Perpetual Chimuti (57) and Pedzisai Chikari (46) claimed to
be running a bogus task force which raised money for the welfare of war
veterans in Banket.
The duo reportedly advertised on social media, opened
various social media groups with 120 to 150 people per group, and demanded cash
ranging from US$10 to US$1 500 for administration, fuel and welfare for war
veterans in Banket.
They further claimed some of the money collected was for
offer letter processing before moving around Zvimba, Makonde, Rafingora and
Banket showing their victims several farms in Mashonaland West Province. The
victims lost US$66 000 through the scheme, with the pair’s accomplices
reportedly still at large.
Rufaro Chonzi appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment