COLONEL BEDS COP'S WIFE

A senior army officer has allegedly been bedding the wife of a junior policeman in Bulawayo since 2020 in a betrayal of trust and violation of hierarchy, H-Metro has learnt.

Colonel Chance Mkhwananzi’s illicit affair with police Sergeant Masuku’s wife, Polite Moyo, was exposed after the Colonel’s wife, Sibongile, came across Polite’s nudes in her husband’s cellphone.

Sibongile approached the courts demanding US$10 000 in adultery damages from Polite under case CG/514/23.

“It is painful, cruel and heartless for a married woman to wreck another woman’s marriage,” said Sibongile.

“Polite has emotionally, psychologically and socially affected my life and that of my children.

“She sent her nude pictures to my husband and abuses my husband’s vehicles.

“Her behaviour and that of my husband are unbearable, inhuman and heartless, and that is why I decided to approach the courts for justice,” said Sibongile.

Sergeant Masuku laid a formal complaint against Col Mkhwananzi conduct on September 20 last year.

The alleged scandalous affair has become the talk of Donnington where Polite is a supervisor at a local funeral parlour as well as Mzilikazi Police Camp where she stays with her husband.

Polite told H-Metro through her lawyer one Advocate Moyo that the matter was before the Civil court.

“The case is now before the courts of law and we cannot comment for now,” said Advocate Moyo. H Metro