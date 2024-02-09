Friday 9 February 2024

TSHABANGU GRABS SENATE SEAT

Friday, February 09, 2024  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators for failing to follow the party line.

In a Government Gazette published Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly. Newsday

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 