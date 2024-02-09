TSHABANGU GRABS SENATE SEAT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-styled interim
secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has wormed his way into Senate as one of
the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition
legislators for failing to follow the party line.
In a Government Gazette published Friday, the Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson confirmed the development.
Meanwhile, the notice also announced the replacement of
five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment