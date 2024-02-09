NATIONAL STADIUM TO BE READY BY APRIL, SAYS COVENTRY

SPORT, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister, Kirsty Coventry, has said the National Sports Stadium (NSS) will be ready to host international matches after they entered into agreements to fund renovations to ensure it meets international standards.

CAF previously criticised various stadia across the country as unfit to hold international games forcing Zimbabwe to play their home match in a World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Rwanda last year.

Minister Coventry told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture that the Government had signed memoranda of understanding with the funding companies, and revealed that the upgrades should be completed by April, in time for Warriors’ next home match in June.

She did not name the funding companies.

“The reason I will not do that right (name the companies) now is because of the partnerships we have. They have asked us to give them a bit of time to put certain things in place and then make a formal announcement.

“I know it’s not the answer that you want, but the goal is to ensure that we do not play any other game outside of this country and I do believe that we are on track to achieve that.

“I do believe our next game is in June and we had set the target of April, so if it’s June, it gives us a little bit of leeway, but my expectations are that things are done and CAF is back in Zimbabwe to visit before April.

“Those are the timelines I can share with you right now because I am bound by the MoUs I signed and I have to be as respectful as I can to those private companies that have come forward to offer financial assistance,” she said.

In his remarks, Murehwa West legislator, Farai Jere, who is also the Premier Soccer League chairman, said renovations of the NSS should be a priority.

“This should be a priority not because other sports or arts are not important, but the reputation of the country is in disrepute because of the absence of the NSS,” he said. H Metro