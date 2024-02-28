TOUT DIES HAVING SEX WITH PASSENGER

A 37-YEAR-OLD tout from Birchenough Bridge died during sex with a passenger who did not have kombi fare.

Gracious Priscah Maruta boarded a kombi at Birchenough Business Centre to Musharu in Buhera, but she didn’t have any money .

She told the kombi crew that her boyfriend was going to pay on arrival, but his phone was unreachable.

She narrated her predicament to the tout, Kudakwashe Mushayi, at the business centre.

A source said Kudakwashe proposed to pay Gracious’ US$3 fare in exchange for sex and she agreed.

“Gracious was calling her boyfriend, who had promised to pay her fare on a pay forward agreement, but his number was unreachable.

“Gracious then shared her challenge with Kudakwashe and he promised to pay her fare in exchange for sex, which she consented to.

“Kudakwashe paid the fare and arranged with Gracious for a place to have sex,” said the source.

The source said Kudakwashe and Gracious boarded the same commuter omnibus and got off near Birchenough Bridge Hotel and went into the bush to have sex.

“Kudakwashe fell unconscious during the act and when he didn’t respond to her calls, Gracious left him in the bush and returned to Musharu Bus Terminus where she met with her boyfriend.”

According to a police memo, Gracious reported the matter and led the police to the scene where Kudakwashe collapsed when they were having sex. H Metro