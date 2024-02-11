TOP OFFICIAL ARRESTED OVER STATE LAND

A senior Government official in Manicaland province was on Thursday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of selling State land, misrepresenting to a buyer that it was hers.
In a statement, ZACC said Joice Munamati, who is Manicaland
Provincial Civil Registrar, is alleged to have fraudulently sold a 32,5 hectare
plot, Subdivision 22 of Wallacedale in Odzi, to one Calvin Ziki for US$15 000,
after misrepresenting to him that she owned the said property.
“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has
arrested Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar, Mrs Joice Munamati for
fraudulently selling State land,” the commission said.
“Munamati is charged with fraud as defined in section 136
of the Criminal Law (Codification Reform) Act,” it added.
Last Wednesday, Government warned anyone, including
traditional leaders, against selling State land, saying those found on the
wrong side of the law will be prosecuted.
The warning by Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary in the
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development came against a
background of a growing practice by village heads, especially in communal lands
around Harare Metropolitan, to sell state land.
He said traditional leaders were not allowed to sell State
land, adding that all communal land was classified as State land held in trust.
Over the years, a number of individuals have been arrested
for selling State land, some hiding behind the ruling party.
In 2015, the late businessman and former Chitungwiza Ward
25 councillor, Fredrick Mabamba was arrested by police on allegations of
selling both State and council land to home-seekers.
In October 2022, three land barons, States Simusanza,
Ranson Chingwara and Tidings Keta were jailed for 12 months on fraud charges by
a Harare magistrate for illegally selling State land reserved for a new primary
school in Budiriro.
The trio was arrested by ZACC.
In October 2020, Naboth Manyengera, a Zanu PF councillor in
Hatcliffe,was also arrested on allegations of illegally selling State land in
the area. – New Ziana.
