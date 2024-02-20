THREE KILLED AS TRAIN DERAILS



THREE people have died after a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train derailed between Mutare and Machipanda Monday evening.

In a statement, the NRZ said the train was headed for the port of Beira.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered brake failure.

The train resultantly failed to negotiate a sharp curve and fell into a gorge.

The three accident victims, who were members of the NRZ crew, were trapped and failed to make it to safety.

Meanwhile, the parastatal has consoled families of the deceased, adding that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.