THREE BROTHERS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY

Three brothers who are suspected robbers appeared in court yesterday together with a colleague for allegedly robbing a family of money and valuables worth US$1 000.
Brain Madzima (27), Lameck Madzima (28), Tatenda Madzima
(30) and Roman Badza (28) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Donald
Ndirowei charged with armed robbery.
They were remanded in custody to February 20 and were
advised to seek bail at the High Court.
The State Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on
January 13 at around 0230 hours, the accused persons hatched a plan to rob the
complainants.
So they teamed up and proceeded to the complainant’s
residence whilst armed with a pistol, hammer, bolt cutter, iron bars and
catapult.
Upon their arrival, they smashed the window with an unknown
object to gain entry into the house.
They confronted and manhandled complainant, Walter Chorosi
and his wife Yeukai Muropa who were sleeping in the bedroom demanding cash and
other valuables.
The accused persons ransacked the house and stole cash
US$500, a Dell laptop, a Huawei cell phone, a Samsung A13, an iPad and a sling
bag.
The accused persons fled from the scene with the loot
leaving the complainants in the house.
The complainants reported the matter to the police leading
to their arrest. Herald
