SHAMU'S WIFE FUEL STATION SHUT DOWN

FORMER Information minister Webster Shamhu’s wife, Constance, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo for failing to display fuel prices at her service station.
The accused is one of the directors at Webcon (Pvt) Total
Highglen fuel garage.
The fuel company was fined US$300 for the offence.
The complainant in the matter was Zimbabwe Energy
Regulation Authority (Zera), being represented by regional compliance officer
Delight Dembengwa.
According to State papers, on February 14, Dembengwa went
to the accused person’s company doing routine checks and discovered that Webcon
Total Highglen was not displaying fuel prices though business was in full
swing.
Constance (63) was arrested, leading to the closure of the
fuel station.
The fuel was seized and secured under Zera seals at the
service station. Newsday
