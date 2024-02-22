SANGOMA IMPREGNATES MARRIED WOMAN

A 60-year-old sangoma was arrested on Tuesday following a misunderstanding with a married woman he duped into divorcing her husband before impregnating her later.

Darlington Mabudu, popularly known as Sekuru Nyashanu in Epworth, was reported to have lured Faith Macha and made false prophesies about her life.

He charged her US$150 for “cleansing” her and she failed to raise the money.

He told Faith that her husband was behind her misfortunes and she had to divorce him.

Mabudu told Faith that she had to accompany him to Shamva for further help, where they ended up staying as husband and wife.

“Sekuru met me along the road and convinced me that he had spiritual powers to see my life issues,” said Faith.

“I informed my mother about it and we consulted him, but failed to pay US$150 he demanded.

“He later agreed to conduct cleansing ceremonies for free.

“Sekuru convinced my mother that he had to take me to various spirit mediums in Shamva and Westgate where we ended up sharing the same bed.”

She added: “He ordered me to divorce my husband claiming that he was the one causing my misfortunes and to also surrender my child to him.

“Tadzoka kuShamva ndakazodanana neumwe mukomana asi akazondiramba achiti mazuva enhumbu arikupesana.

“This was caused by Sekuru Nyashanu and I ended up staying with Sekuru at his friend’s house in Westgate.

“Sekuru Nyashanu confiscated my mobile phone and my mother looked for me until she learnt about where I was and came to take me by force.

“Sekuru Nyashanu is responsible for my pregnancy. I fell for Sekuru Nyashanu’s trap and believed his false visions. He forced me to divorce my husband, and impregnated me.” H Metro