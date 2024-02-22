FIRST WIFE SCALDS HUBBY

A POLYGAMOUS man is nursing serious burns after he was scalded with water by his wife whom he had accused of dating his nephew.

Edmore Zvekare, from Madanhire Village under Chief Jiri in Gokwe, was scalded with water by his wife, Vaidah Mavuna.

Zvekare, who is a polygamist, had a dispute with his nephew whom he was accusing of having an affair with Vaidah, who is the eldest wife.

He said that he is not going to press charges against his wife.

“Ehe akandipisa asi ndomuda handidi kumusungisa ndongoda kurapiswa. I am getting treatment and she will only need to pay for my bills,” he said.

A source said Zvekare usually beats his wife and that explains why he was not willing to press charges.

“Anogara achimurova ndosaka asiri kuda kumusungisa but akakuvara. During the confrontation with his nephew, Vaidah intervened before Zvekare turned the fight to her.

“In her defence, Vaidah took boiling water and splashed it on husband. He has several injuries.” H Metro