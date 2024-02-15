PRIEST IN TROUBLE FOR FONDLING WOMAN'S BOOBS

MBARE Anglican Church senior priest, Julius Zimbudzana, appeared in court yesterday facing an indecent assault charge.

Zimbudzana (54) appeared in the Mbare Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty and was granted US$50 bail.

He will be back in court on March 6.

The State alleged that Zimbudzana grabbed a 21-year-old from behind and put his hands in her T-shirt before forcibly fondling her breasts.

It is the State’s case that Zimbudzana tried to drag her to his rectory office, but was disrupted by his son who got into the house after attending to a mechanic who had come to view a vehicle on sale.

The victim fled from the house and stopped attending church in fear of the man of cloth.

She then reported the matter at Stodart Police Station.

Police arrested Zimbudzana on February 8. H Metro