PASTOR LOSES CAR AFTER RUNNING OUT OF FUEL

A LOCAL pastor lost his Honda Fit he left parked at a house in Stoneridge Park after it ran out of fuel on Tuesday night.

Pastor Taurai Tembo (38) of Rise and Shine Ministries was reported to have asked to leave his vehicle at 44-year-old Joseph Musasa’s house when the fuel tank ran dry at around 9pm.

Tembo removed the battery and handed it over to Musasa, promising to return the following day.

However, when Tembo returned the next day, he found the car missing and reported it to the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed that police are investigating the theft.

“Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Stoneridge Park,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Complainant switched off the ignition, removed the battery from the vehicle and locked all the doors and windows except for one window which was broken.

“On February 21 at around 11am, the complainant went back to the house intending to collect his vehicle, but when he arrived, he noticed that it was not there.

“He phoned the house owner about the whereabouts of his vehicle and was told that he thought he had taken his vehicle,” said Insp Chakanza.

The car’s value was stated as US$3 000. H Metro