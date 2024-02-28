OVERNIGHT CAR CLAMPING FOR GWERU

THE cash-strapped Gweru City Council has introduced an overnight clamping regime, where motorists found wrongly parked are made to pay US$85 cash in a bid to improve revenue.
The local authority is reportedly owing workers three
months’ salary arrears and the move to introduce the night clamping was
reportedly agreed upon in a management meeting last week, as the local
authority desperately needs to improve revenue collection.
According to council sources, Mr Tapiwa Marerwa was tasked
to spearhead the programme and has since opened a 24-hour office at Town House,
where motorists will pay the fines at night.
The move has left motorists shocked as they criticized the
local authority for being heavy-handed on citizens.
Gweru mayor Councillor Martin Chivoko ,confirmed the
development but could not provide the supporting city by-law justifying the
decision.
“I don’t think there is a need for a by-law about that
programme. Motorists who are being clamped at night will be parked at
undesignated points or dangerously parked,” he said. “They will be breaking the
law and endangering other motorists, so they will be clamped for that offence.”
Gweru Lawyer, Ms Constance Madzudzu, said there was a need
to pass a city by-law for the council to introduce 24-hour clamping.
“From what I know, which is legally correct, there are
clamping zones and clamping hours, which are displayed around the city centre
to warn motorists and would-be offenders. But to waylay motorists at night,
clamping them while claiming to be enforcing the same city by-law, which
stipulates times, zones, hours and dates is legally wrong,” she said.
Gweru City Council contracted a private company, Gweru City
Park, which is now responsible for parking and clamping in the city centre. The
company operates for eight hours between 8am and 4pm during the week. Lately,
Gweru City Council workers have taken over the streets from 5pm until 6am the
following day, clamping motorists found wrongly parked around CBD while
collecting US$85 from each offender.
Clr Chivoko said the
fine was strictly in USD. Herald
