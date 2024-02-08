OVER 7 500 NEW CANCER CASES IN ZIM EVERY YEAR

MORE than 80 percent of people suffering from cancer in Zimbabwe approach health institutions very late and experts acknowledge that the disease is now a major cause of morbidity and mortality with over 7 500 new cancer cases and over 2 500 deaths being recorded per year.

The country joined the world in commemorating World Cancer Day on February 4 under the theme: “Close the care gap”.

According to statistics from the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ), the most frequently occurring cancers among Zimbabweans of all races were cervix uteri (21 percent, prostate (11 percent), breast (eight percent) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) (five percent), oesophagus (four percent), Kaposi sarcoma (KS) (four percent), colo-rectal (four percent), stomach (three percent) and liver (three percent).

In a statement, information, research and evaluation officer Mr Lovemore Makurirofa said as the country marks the day, members of the public should be reminded that cancer is not beyond reach since a lot can be done in areas of prevention, early detection, treatment and care.

“Cancer is now acknowledged as a major cause of morbidity and mortality in Zimbabwe with over 7 500 new cancer cases and over 2 500 deaths being recorded per year,” he said.

“Cancer continues to be on the increase in Zimbabwe. Most of the reported cancer cases are diagnosed late. In fact, 80 percent of the cases are reported very late at the health intuitions resulting in fewer chances of treatment success and a high cost of treatment.

“Early detection and appropriate treatment not only improve prognosis but also reduce the cost of treatment.”

Mr Makurirofa said decentralisation of cervical cancer screening services by the Government and its partners who have more than 100 facilities countrywide was key in curbing the prevalence of the disease.

“There are a lot of myths and misconceptions on cancer among the general population of Zimbabwe. These myths and misconceptions are acting as barriers to cancer prevention, early diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

“The most common myth is that cancer cannot be treated using the conventional treatment modalities, and this is resulting in late presentation of cancers.

“Though not ascertained as of now, it cannot be doubted that some of cancer patients are falling prey to some individuals who claim to cure cancer using treatment modalities that are not yet approved.

“We, therefore, urge our beloved cancer clients to make sure that they get the right treatment advice from accredited medical practitioners.” Herald