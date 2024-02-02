NOTORIUS ROBBER JAILED

Three notorious robbers, Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini, who were convicted of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly done in Borrowdale, Harare, have each been sentenced to an effective 38 years in jail if they pay back the proceeds of their crimes.
Harare regional magistrate Mr Ignatio Mhene sentenced the
three to 10 years each for the first count of robbery.
The remaining 12 counts were combined to become seven
counts and each was sentenced to seven years imprisonment bringing the total to
52 years.
Eight years were suspended on condition that they do not
commit a similar offence within the five years following their eventual release
from prison, four years were suspended on condition that they restitute US$2
416 to the complainant of count one by March 30, and two years were suspended
on condition that they restitute the other complainants US$1 070.
So they are to serve effective 38 years in jail.
Defence council of the accused persons was Mr Tamutsa
Muzana.
State prosecutor Mr Kelvin Munyimi proved that the trio in
July 2020 used threats of immediate violence on Lyle Leonard Wilson, while
armed with a shot gun, pistols, hammer and iron bars and took away US$1 656
cash, perfumes, cell phones and a wide range of other property.
The looted property in just this one case included a Sony
Ericson cell phone, Nokia cell phone, Samsung $10 cell phone, Huawei Y9 cell
phone, 1xMillion bottle of perfume, 1xMontblanc bottle of perfume, IxJimmychoo
bottle of perfume, 2xBvlgari bottles of perfume, 1xObssession by Calvin Klien
bottle of perfume, 1xBeverly Hills bottle of perfume, 1xSecretsunset bottle of
perfume, play station 4, play station pads, HP Notebook laptop, gold bracelet
inscribed SHELBIE, i-Phone 11 Promax cell phone, brown and red handbag
inscribed GUESS, eye glasses, pair of Rayban sunglasses, 1xNarcisso Rodrigues
bottle of perfume, Huawei P9 cell phone, i-Phone 65 cell phone, Zimbabwean
passport and National Identity card and an orange kit bag.
On the other 12 counts, the court heard that on July 25,
2020 and at Trauma Centre along Borrowdale Lane, the three armed themselves
with a shot gun, pistols, hammer and iron bars and robbed 12 individuals of
cellphones and laptops.
The complainants are Todoka Wilbert, Simon Machemedze,
Jerifanos Fana, Faith Chatikobo, Stewart Vengayi, Pamela Isaac, Juliana
Tsikidzi, Elita Sakala, Grace Manjengwa, Dorcas Ephraim and Cheryl Masvosva.
Total value prejudiced was US$3 475.
The convicts were arrested by detectives from CID Homicide
with Brian Maigeta being the lead investigator.
Meanwhile, Lundu and Abdul are serving a four-year prison
sentence after they were found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The accused have been on the police most wanted list for
nearly 20 years. Herald
