NEW FOREX FEES FOR LOST PASSPORTS

GOVERNMENT has introduced a basket of new fees exclusively pegged in United States dollars for citizenship application or replacement of lost identity documents.
According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 8 of 2024 titled
Citizenship (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No 23) searching a set of
records/set is now US$10 (strictly USD).
A temporary travel document is now pegged at US$40
(strictly in US dollars), while initial registration as a citizen of a foreign
person, who is applying on the basis of permanent residence either adult or
minor, is US$5 000.
According to yet another SI 10 of 2024 titled National
Registration (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No 18), replacement of lost
or torn documents now costs US$10 or the equivalent in Zimdollars at the
prevailing interbank rate.
“Replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic
polythene Identity documents: (i) US$10 (ii) non-resident ... US$15 (e) urgent
replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic polythene identity documents:
(i) resident ... US$20 (ii) non-resident ... US$30
“(f) application of a synthetic polythene identity document
whilst in possession of a metal identity document (i) resident ... US$20,” the
SI reads.
It further stated: “(k) change of name on a document
referred to in (b) or (d) other than after marriage ... US$25 (l) alteration of
name in the document referred to in (b) or (d) other than after marriage ...
US25 (m) change of citizenship status ... US$40 (n) change of name by notarial
deed ... US$100.”
A third SI 7 of 2024 titled Births and Deaths Registration
(Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, states that authentication of births and death
certificates is now US$20.
External birth certificate is pegged at US$15.
Non-citizen birth certificate (initial) is US$10 while
Non-citizen birth certificate (duplicate) is US$25. Newsday
