MOTORIST BEATS UP PARKING MARSHAL

A MOTORIST from Mbare suburb in Harare who allegedly hit an employee of City Parking with a stone on the forehead after his car was clamped has appeared in court on assault charges.

Bruce Kumurai (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera and was remanded to today pending submission of a medical affidavit for the assaulted employee, Tafadzwa Kanyimo.

The State alleged that on Friday at around 3:40pm and at the corner of First Street Mall and Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare city centre, Mr Kanyimo clamped a Honda Fit AFF 2777 as part of his duties.

Kumurai removed the clamp and drove away but returned some minutes later carrying a stone in his hand and attacked Mr Kanyimo once on the forehead and punched him several times on the face.

He sustained a cut on the forehead and was medically examined. Mr Kanyimo reported the matter to the police which led to the arrest of Kumurai. Herald