MILLERS STEAL MINISTER'S US$160K MAIZE

AGRICULTURE deputy minister, Vangelis Peter Haritatos lost maize valued at US$160 000 to some Harare millers.
The millers, Edwin Mwale (41) and Kudakwashe Murehwa (46),
appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of stealing 9
735x50kg bags of maize valued US$163 061 belonging to the deputy minister.
They were remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.
Haritatos owns a farm in Kadoma, Mashonaland West province,
which mainly focuses on producing maize, which is, under a certain arrangement,
transported to Central Bakery and Millers by Netombo Transport Logistics
Company for storage in a warehouse under the custody and supervision of the
accused duo.
Allegations are that between May and July 2023, the duo
hatched a plan to steal the maize which had been put under their custody by
Haritatos.
The offence came to light when Haritatos carried out a
stock-take and discovered that 9 735 bags of maize were missing. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment