MILLERS STEAL MINISTER'S US$160K MAIZE

AGRICULTURE deputy minister, Vangelis Peter Haritatos lost maize valued at US$160 000 to some Harare millers.

The millers, Edwin Mwale (41) and Kudakwashe Murehwa (46), appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of stealing 9 735x50kg bags of maize valued US$163 061 belonging to the deputy minister.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

Haritatos owns a farm in Kadoma, Mashonaland West province, which mainly focuses on producing maize, which is, under a certain arrangement, transported to Central Bakery and Millers by Netombo Transport Logistics Company for storage in a warehouse under the custody and supervision of the accused duo.

Allegations are that between May and July 2023, the duo hatched a plan to steal the maize which had been put under their custody by Haritatos.

The offence came to light when Haritatos carried out a stock-take and discovered that 9 735 bags of maize were missing. Newsday