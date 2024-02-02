BABY'S BODY FOUND BURNT, HANGING ON A TREE

The body of an 18-month-old baby boy was found burnt and in a state of decomposition, hanging on a tree near Muzvezve River in Battlefields, Kadoma.
Police have since launched investigations into the murder
case.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case
of murder in which the body of a yet-to-be-identified male infant approximately
one-year-six months old was found hanging from a tree near Muzvezve River,
Battlefields in Kadoma on January 30, 2024.
“The body of the victim was burnt and at an advanced state
of decomposition,” he said.
Meanwhile, Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of
murder in which Gift Madzudzo (25) was found dead.
The body of the victim was found lying outside a house in
Kaguvi Phase 3, Chegutu on January 30, 2024, with stab wounds on the back and
shoulder.
Anyone with information that might assist with
investigations should contact any nearest Police Station. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment